Kulgam gunfight: Two slain militants identified

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The two militants killed in a gunfight with government forces at Redwani area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday have been identified.
The slain militants are Ajaz Ahmad Makroo son of late Ghulam Rasool Makroo resident of Qaimoh and Waris Ahmad Malik son of Bashir Ahmad resident of Arwani.
Police spokesman said, as per records, they were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toia outfit and were involved in several attacks.
Ajaz Makroo was a close associate of militant commanders Naveed Jat and Azad Ahmad Malik alias Dada. Dada was among six militants killed in an encounter in Anantnag few days ago.