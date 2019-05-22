Kulgam gunfight: Two militants killed, searches underway

May 22, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Two militants have been killed in a gunfight with government forces at Gopalpora area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said that body of a second militant was recovered from the site of gunfight and searches are underway.

However the identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained, the officer added.

Earlier, army's 34RR and SOG launched a cordon-and-search operation at Gopalpora village. In the initial phase of gunfight, one militant was killed.

(Representational picture)