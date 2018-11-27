Kulgam gunfight: Two militants, Army man killed

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Two militants and an Army man were killed while two paramilitary CRPF personnel were injured in a gunfight at Redwani area of southern Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday.
According to reports two militants were killed in the gunbattle. Their identity, however, is yet to be ascertained.
An Army man, as per reports, was injured in the initial stage of gunfight. He, however, succumbed to his injuries. Two paramilitary CRPF men were injured in the gunfight.
There was, however, no confirmation about the casualities from police or Army.
The gunfight erupted in the wee hours on Tuesday after government forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.