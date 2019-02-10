About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kulgam gunfight: Three militants killed, firing resumes

Published at February 10, 2019 01:17 PM 0Comment(s)1335views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Three militants were killed even as a fresh exchange of firing resumed between militants and forces at Keelam area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday.

Official sources said that a fresh exchange of firing resumed soon after JCBs were pressed to clear the debris of the house to retrieve bodies of three militants seen lying near the spot.

The remaining militants, believed to be two in number, took shelter in a nearby house and opened fire which was retaliated by the forces.

The intermittent firing was going on when this report was filed.

A senior police also confirmed that three militants have been killed so far and there was fresh firing in the area.

Earlier, the officer said that the encounter broke out after the joint team of army’s 9 RR, police and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area. (GNS)

