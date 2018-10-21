Kulgam gunfight: Three militants killed

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Three militants were killed in a gunfight with government forces on Sunday at Larro area of Kulgam district.
A top police officer said three militants were killed and the gunfight was over.
The identity of the slain militants is being ascertained, he said.
Earlier, government forces had launched cordon and search operation (CASO) following inputs about the presence of militants in the village.
They said the CASO turned into a gunfight after exchange of firing between militants and government forces.