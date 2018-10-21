Kulgam gunfight: Three civilians killed in blast at encounter site

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
At least three civilians were killed and many injured in a blast at the Gunfight site at Karoo village in Kulgam district.
Earlier, three militants were killed in a gunfight with government forces.
Witnessed said as soon the gunfight ended and government forces withdrew from the area, local residents thronged the encounter site.
They said people were sprinkling water on the debris of the house when an explosive device went up.
" Three civilians have been killed and dozens are injured," said a witness.
He said that the injured people have been taken to hospital for treatment.
(Representational picture)