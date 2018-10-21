About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kulgam gunfight: Three civilians killed in blast at encounter site

Published at October 21, 2018 12:04 PM 0Comment(s)16191views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

At least three civilians were killed and many injured in a blast at the Gunfight site at Karoo village in Kulgam district.

Earlier, three militants were  killed in a gunfight with government forces.

Witnessed said as soon the gunfight ended and government forces withdrew from the area, local residents thronged the encounter site.

They said people were sprinkling water on the debris of the house when an explosive device went up.

" Three civilians have been killed and dozens are injured," said a witness.

He said that the injured people have been taken to hospital for treatment.

 

(Representational picture)

