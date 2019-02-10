Kulgam gunfight: Slain militants identified, bodies handed over to families

Get - On the Play Store.
Thousands of people Sunday marched the streets of Kargil district against the administration's decision to permanently post the divisional commissioner and Inspector General of Police (IGP) offices for the newly created Ladakh division in Leh town. The people of Kargil are d...More
Police has identified the five militants who were killed during a gunfight in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday. A police officer told a local news agency that all five slain militants belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen outfit. The official identified the slain as Wasee...More
An executive engineer, who was assigned to clear snow on roads in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, was suspended for dereliction of duty, an official spokesperson said Sunday. District Development Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana ordered the suspension of the officer wit...More
Governor administration has directed the deputy commissioner of Jammu to expedite the land acquisition process for Gharana Wetland Conservation Reserve along the International Border (IB) on the outskirts of the city, an official spokesperson said on Sunday. The direction wa...More
Calling it a 'poll prank' of political parties to sell their “obsolete ideas,” the Civil Secretariat Employees Union has called for revoking SRO-202/2015, saying it has been notified without “application of mind” and has failed to serve its intended p...More
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Sunday praised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking steps to name a forest reserve after Guru Nanak Dev, but hit out at the Centre saying its "top priority" seems to be renaming ancient cities and building Ram temple in Ayodhya. "How times c...More
Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against three government officials and a contractor for allegedly executing sub-standard works under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. An FIR under various sect...More
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik held a detailed meeting here with regard to implementation of smart mobility in urban and hilly areas through ropeways in the state, an official spokesman said on Sunday. The Governor held the meeting with a team of WAPCOS limited, ...More
Over a dozen people were injured when government forces burst teargas shells and fired pellets to disperse protestors who were trying to disrupt Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir district of Kulgam on Sunday. Officials said that immediately after forces lau...More
A record investment package being prepared by Saudi Arabia for Pakistan will likely provide welcome relief for its cash-strapped Muslim ally, while also addressing regional geopolitical challenges, analysts say. At the heart of the investment is a reported USD 10 billion re...More
Airstrikes killed 21 civilians, including women and children in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, a lawmaker said on Sunday. Mohammad Hashim Alkozai, a senator from Helmand, said that 13 civilians were killed in one strike and eight in another. Both airstrikes were c...More
Five militants were killed in fierce gunfight with goverment forces in Keelam area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday. An Army officer said that that five militants have been killed and arms and ammunition was recovered. "The gunfight is over," he said However, th...More
Three militants were killed even as a fresh exchange of firing resumed between militants and forces at Keelam area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday. Official sources said that a fresh exchange of firing resumed soon after JCBs were pressed to clear the deb...More
Train service remained suspended in south Kashmir for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, while the service resumed in north Kashmir. A railway official said train service between Srinagar and Banihal remained remained suspended due to security reasons. However, the trai...More
International Monetary Fund (IMF) have narrowed their positions on the scale of adjustments over the past few weeks of continuous engagements. The IMF is asking for an adjustment of around Rs 1,600-2,000 billion over three to four years. It also wants some corrective measu...More
A video clip showing policemen manhandling a women in south Kashmir's Shopian district has gone viral on social media on Sunday. The incident recorded on Saturday evening, shows two policemen manhandling a woman at her house at Shadab Karewa village in Shopian. The police h...More
A cold wave continued in Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region on Sunday. According to weather office the cold weather conditions are likely to prevail for two more days till February 13 when a spell of light rain and snow is expected in the state. It was minus 3.4 degrees Cels...More
The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed for fifth consecutive day on Sunday. Officials said that the road clearance operation was continuing on "war-footing". They said the snow clearance operation has been completed from Bannihal to Qazigund town on Saturday. However,...More
A gunfight erupted between militants and goverment forces in Keelam area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday morning. Reports said that Army's 9RR, police and parsmilitary CRPF jointly launched cordon and search operation in Keelam area after receiving inputs about...More
