Kulgam gunfight: Slain militants identified, bodies handed over to families

Published at February 10, 2019 06:39 PM 0Comment(s)2670views


Agencies

Srinagar
Police has identified the five militants who were killed during a gunfight in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday. 
 
A police officer told a local news agency that all five slain militants belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen outfit.
 
The official identified the slain as Waseem Bashir Rather alias Zeeshan  son of Bashir Ahmad Rather of Ashmuji Kulgam, Zahid Parrey son of Abdul Hamid Parray of Gopal Pora DH Pora Kulgam, Idrees Bhat son of Mohd Ramzan Bhat of Arwani Anantnag, Aqib Nazir Mir son of Nazir
Mir of Zongalpora Kulgam and Parvez Bhat son of Bashir of Mukdampora Qaimoh.
 
After conducting all the formalties the bodies of the slain were handed over to their  families for last rites.
 
The official said that all the slain had joined Hizb last year and were involved in carrying out many attacks on government forces.
 
(GNS)
