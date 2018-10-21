Kulgam gunfight: Police says civilian killed in blast at encounter site

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Police Sunday said civilians visited the encounter site immediately after the gunfight in spite of request not to visit as thorough search was to be made for explosives once flames douse.
“They didn't listened and thus visited the spot immediately after forces withdrew and some explosive substance went off resulting in injuries to civilians,” police spokesman said
He said one civilian identified as Ubaid Laway son of Mohd Maqbool Laway of Laroo has died.
“We request people not to visit the site again,” police spokesman said.
Reports said two other civilains are critically injured.