Kulgam gunfight: Pellets injure three youth, intense clashes on

Shafat MirKulgam
At least three youth were injured in clashes with government forces near a gunfight site at Redwani area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday.
They trio civilians were hit by pellets and were brought to Public Health Centre Frisal, Kulgam.
They have been referred to district hospital Anantnag for specialised treatment and their condition is stated to be stable.
Meanwhile, intense clashes between youth and government forces were going on in the area following the gunfight.
