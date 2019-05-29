Kulgam gunfight: Militant killed, search operation on

May 29, 2019 | Agencies

A militant has been killed in an encounter that raged between government forces and militants in Tazipora Mohanpora village of Kulgam district.



An official told a local news agency that a joint team of forces including 9 RR, 18 BN CRPF and SOG Kulgam launched search operation after having specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area.



On intensifying search operation towards the suspected spot, hiding militants fired upon forces triggered an encounter, he said.



During exchange of one militant has been killed, who identification is being ascertained while as search operation is underway, he said.



[KNO]