Kulgam gunfight: DSP, militant killed

Published at February 24, 2019 04:34 PM 0Comment(s)5991views


Agencies

Srinagar
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Operations Aman Thakur was killed in an ongoing gunfight at Turigam area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday afternoon.
 
A police official told a local news agency that the DSP Operations Aman Thakur received critical bullet wounds in his head during the encounter and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.
 
An army officer of Major rank also sustained a bullet wound in his leg and was hospitalized, the officer said, adding that the condition of Major is said to be stable.
 
Earlier a militant was killed and a trooper was injured, during the gunfight the officer said. 
 
He said that the injured forces personnel has been evacuated to hospital for treatment.
 
He said that the body of the slain militant is lying at the encounter site and is yet to be recovered as the operation is still underway. 
 
Earlier, a joint team of army's 34 RR,  CRPF and SOG launched cordon and search operation in Turigam village, he said.
 
The cordon was laid in the area following inputs about the presence of some militants in the area, he said.
 
(GNS)
