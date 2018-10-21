Kulgam gunfight: Civilian death toll five

Javid AhmadSrinagar
The civilian death toll has reached to five after gunfight between militants and government forces at Laroo Village in Kulgam district on Sunday.
Three civilians were brought dead to the district hospital Kulgam while six other injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital.
“There civilians were brought dead and ten others injured. Among the injured, four were referred to Srinagar hospital for advaqnced treatment,” said a senior doctor from Kulgam.
The slain trio civilians were killed in a blast at the gunfight site.
Witnessed said as soon the gunfight ended and government forces withdrew from the area, local residents thronged the encounter site.
They said people were sprinkling water on the debris of the house when an explosive device went up.
Earlier, three militants were killed in a gunfight with government forces.
Sources said two more civilians were brought dead to the Srinagar’s SMHS hospital. They were reportedly injured in clashes with government forces after the gunfight.