Kulgam gunfight: Advisor to Governor, DGP regret loss of civilians

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh have regreted the loss of civilian lives at the encounter site in Kulgam.
Three civilians were killed in a blast at the gunfight site at Laroo village after the gunfight was over and two other civilains--who were reportedly injured in clashes with government forces-- were brought to SMHS hospital Srinagar.
Kumar and Singh have expressed profound condolences to the bereaved families.
“Such sites should be avoided by civilians till they are properly sanitised,” police said in a statement.
Reports said scores of civilians were injured in the blast and clashes that erupted after the gunfight.
The injured civilains are undergoing treatment at SMHS hospital Srinagar, district hopistals of Kulgam and Anantnag.
Earlier, three militants were also killed in the gunfight.