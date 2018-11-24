About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kulgam girl injured in ‘crossfire’ succumbs at SKIMS

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A girl, who was injured during an exchange of gunfire between militants and government forces at Khudwani area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, has succumbed to her injuries at SKIMS, Srinagar.

Muskaan Jan, daughter of Gh Nabi Wani, a resident of Wanigund Qaimoh was undergoing treatment at SKIMS, Soura where she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday morning, a doctor told Rising Kashmir.

Jan had received firearm injuries on head during a “crossfire” when suspected militants attacked an Army camp at Khudwani in Kulgam on Thursday.

