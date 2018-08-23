Kuldip Nayar's demise a great loss to India: Soz

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Former Union minister Saif-ud-din Soz has expressed sadness on the demise of Kuldip Nayar who breathed his last on Thursday at the age of 95.
"Nayar was consistent on his concern for the people of Kashmir and their sufferings over a long period of time and he unhesitatingly blamed the Central Govt. on going wrong in their treatment of the people of Kashmir," Soz said in a statement released to the press.
He said recently, while praising his (Soz's) book – ‘Kashmir; Glimpses of History and The Story of Struggle’, Nayyar expressed his dismay at the Centre for never appreciating the genuine aspirations of the people of Kashmir.
"He (Nayar) was consistently of the opinion that Kashmir was not a complex problem and a workable solution could be found through dialogue and discussion," Soz said.
He said in a recent meeting with him, Nayar expressed his sadness that innocent people were getting killed in Kashmir.
he termed Nayar’s demise as a personal loss to him as they had shared closeness of thoughts for more than three decades.
"My thoughts go out to the bereaved family to whom I offer my sincerest condolences,” Soz said.