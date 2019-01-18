Kuka Parray part of script drafted by Mufti: NC

Srinagar, Jan 19:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Thursday rejected the remarks of Nayeem Akhtar and said that Kuka Parray worked as per the script drafted by late Mufti Syed as Home Minister of India.
North Zone President and former Minister Mohammad Akbar lone said that accusations against NC are coming from a person to which PDP owes its disintegration.
Mohammad Akbar Lone while rejecting the jibes of a Ahtar as travesty of facts said, “Nayeem Akhtar belongs to a gang which has been drawing its sustenance from RSS and other forces as are hostile to the special position of the state,” he said, adding that as an assistant of Mufti Muhammad Syed during his tenure as central minister, Akhtar remained equally involved in destabilizing the state.
“He continued to work for Mufti Syed by resorting to writing ghost articles under a pen name ‘Satar Wagay’. As a sequacious writer he continued to target only National conference on a daily basis in spite of being a working bureaucrat then. Politicians like Nayeem Akhtar typify opportunism and political bankruptcy as it was him and his party which joined hands with RSS just to satiate their lust for power,” he said.
North Zone President said, “Nayeem Akhtar’s recent assertions on Kuka Parray are unsubstantiated due to the fact that NC workers were the one who suffered most during the hay days of the renegade era in Kashmir.”
“People are not that gullible, they know that it was late Mufti Syed who presided over 18 massacres as home minister, was the brain behind Ikhwan and was instrumental in extending the dreaded AFSPA to the state. Renegades like Kuka Parray owe their being to the policies of Mufti Syed that he pursued during his stint as home minister of India,” he said.
The north zone president said that Nayeem Akhtar has been a point man of BJP-RSS right from early seventies and owing to his services he was given ministerial berths in two consecutive Muftis led governments.
“Otherwise how can a political low weight with no political base get higher ministerial berths?” he said.
“National conference has a base in people in Sumbal – Sonawari, and I have been representing the seat for many consecutive terms. We as a party don’t support violence rather we have always been the victims,” he added.