KU VC visits North Campus, interacts with students

Srinagar, Nov 29:
Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Talat Ahmad visited the varsity’s North Campus in Baramulla and extensively reviewed its functioning.
During the daylong visit, Prof Talat—who recently undertook four-day extensive tour of Leh and Kargil campuses—inspected various ongoing infrastructure works, and interacted with the students, staff, local Aquaf and civil society members.
Prof Talat held three-hour-long discussions with deputy commissioner Baramulla Dr Nasir Ahmad Naqash and a team of district officials from Revenue, R&B, PHE and other departments regarding construction of approach road to facilitate students to and from newly-constructed hostels (at old campus Delina), water supply scheme for north campus for which a DPR had to be prepared by the PHE department, and issues related to construction of a nursing college building on the university campus land. He expressed concern over the delay in submission of the DPR, following which the deputy commissioner assured the vice-chancellor that the DPR will be submitted to the university authorities within three days, while action vis-à-vis approach road shall also be initiated.
Prof Talat asserted that the university shall take up, at appropriate levels in the state government, the matter of nursing college construction, issues pertaining to its administrative and academic control for better outcomes and functioning, as well as transfer of the campus land—under the university’s possession—in the university’s name.
The director North Campus Prof Irshad Ahmad gave a presentation, listing therein concerns related to filling up of vacant positions of teaching, non-teaching and support staff, introduction new courses, electricity billing of hostels, transport facility for students from hostels to campus, and future plans.
Prof Talat passed spot directions that all vacant posts be filled up at the earliest, while assuring that other genuine concerns would be addressed on priority.
Prof Talat chaired a separate interaction session with the students who, among other things, demanded more books in the library, timely declaration of results, specialised teachers as per CBCS pattern, generator and transport facility at hostels and appointment of permanent faculty.
The vice-chancellor, while urging the students to focus on their studies, assured them that their concerns would be addressed on priority, and all their results would be declared in time henceforth.