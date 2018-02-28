KU VC unlikely to resign

Yawar HussainSrinagar:
A day after reports about incumbent University of Kashmir (KU) Vice-Chancellor, Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi resigning surfaced, Rising Kashmir learnt that the KU VC was unlikely to resign.
Sources privy to Andrabi refute reports adding that “he (Andrabi) is clear on not demitting office till his successor is appointed.”
Citing the University Act’s section 12 (8) the source added that Andrabi won't leave the VC office till his successor is found.
The section 12 (8) of the KU act reads, “Notwithstanding anything contained in sub-section (5), the Vice-Chancellor shall continue in office beyond the expiry of his term until his successor is appointed and enters upon his office.”
On Tuesday reports had surfaced about Andrabi submitting his resignation to Governor NN Vohra, who is the Chancellor of the university.
Meanwhile, sources in the Chancellor’s office told Rising Kashmir that the University’s Dean Research Zafar Ahmad Reshi had met the Governor N.N Vohra some days back wherein the Governor had asked him to take over as interim Vice Chancellor (VC) of the varsity till the search committee selects the new VC.
However, as per sources, Reshi is reluctant to take over as VC, leaving the varsity headless if Andrabi demits office.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Zafar Ahmad Reshi said that the news of VC Andrabi resigning is not true and no offer has been made to him for taking over as the interim VC.
"Both these reports are false. Andrabi sahab hasn't resigned."
Andrabi’s three-year tenure had come to an end on October 17 last year and before that, the Chancellor had constituted a search committee to select the prospective successor to the Vice Chancellor.
However, the search committee’s work was stuck when Andrabi cited an amended order of 2015 which gave five-year tenure to future Vice Chancellors.
Andrabi sought an extension in his service by another two years but his plea was dismissed by the state High Court saying that he could not be given retroactive benefits.
Subsequently, the petition was dismissed on the 16th of this month. Andrabi was appointed as Vice Chancellor in 2014.
Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi’s phone number was continuously switched off when contacted by this newspaper.
yawarhussainn@gmail.com
0 Comment(s)