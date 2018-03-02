KU VC for periodic review of courses offered at UG, PG level

Chairs 53rd Academic Council meeting
Chairs 53rd Academic Council meeting
Srinagar:
Vice Chancellor of University of Kashmir Prof Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi on Thursday chaired the 53rd meeting of the University’s Academic Council.
Addressing the meeting comprising top university officers, deans and heads of various departments/satellite campuses, and several college principals, Prof Andrabi stressed on the need to ensure that academic standards and benchmarks are not allowed to be lowered at any cost and that introduction of new courses proposed is done strictly in accordance with the set norms and guidelines.
“While proposing to have more courses introduced at the college or university level, we must keep in mind the relevance of such courses in the present times as well as times ahead in the larger interest of the student community,” he said.
He also said that it was important to periodically review feasibility and relevance of academic courses to improve upon them in tune with the present day requirements and/or take a call on their continuation. Such an academic audit, Prof Andrabi said, can go a long way in ensuring better academic standards at the UG and PG levels.
The meeting had a threadbare discussion on the agenda which, among other issues, included establishment of translation bureau, introduction of masters programme in women’s studies, nanotechnology; newly introduced degree programmes for award of gold medal; reduction in self-finance seat fee for masters in linguistics; exemption of mercy chance examination fee in some categories; inclusion of newly-introduced subjects at UG level at GDC for women, Baramulla; introduction of disaster management as a compulsory subject at UG level etc.
The agenda items endorsed by the Academic Council shall be put before the competent bodies for further ratification/approvals.
The Academic Council, among others, was attended by Dean, Academic Affairs Prof MA Sahaf, Dean Research Prof Zafar A Reshi, Dean College Development Council Prof Neelofar Khan and Registrar Prof Khursheed A Butt.
