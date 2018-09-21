KU VC felicitates IOT Zakura campus contingent for brilliant performance

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir, Prof Talat Ahmad Thursday felicitated the champions of football team and bronze medalist in swimming from Institute of Technology (IOT) University of Kashmir Zakura Campus for their outstanding performance at National Level Inter- Engineering Sports meet held at MIT World Peace University Pune.
Besides the football team the VC also felicitated Farukh Usman from Institute of Technology Zakura Campus for winning the bronze medal in swimming competition.
The Registrar KU Prof Neelofar Khan also felicitated the contingent.
While interacting with the contingent Vice Chancellor assured the students of providing the latest infrastructure and sports facility at campus.
Prof Talat appreciated the students and Assistant Director Sports Dr Basharat Ali for this outstanding performance.
The team won the final match against the AIT Mumbai and created the history in the field of sports of Kashmir University.