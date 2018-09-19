KU VC felicitates football team

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Vice Chancellor of University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmed felicitated winning football team and bronze medalist Farukh Usman of Institute of Technology Zakura campus for outstanding performance at national level inter-engineering sports meet held at MIT World Peace University Pune.
Reistrar Prof Neelofar Khan also felicitated the contingent.
The Vice Chancellor has promised the students for providing latest infrastructure and sports facility at campus.
The vice-chancellor appreciated the students and Assistant Director sports Dr Basharat Ali for this outstanding performance.
The team won the final match against the AIT Mumbai and created history in the field of sports of Kashmir University.