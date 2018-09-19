About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

KU VC felicitates football team

Published at September 19, 2018 02:26 AM 0Comment(s)261views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

 Vice Chancellor of University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmed felicitated winning football team and bronze medalist Farukh Usman of Institute of Technology Zakura campus for outstanding performance at national level inter-engineering sports meet held at MIT World Peace University Pune.
Reistrar Prof Neelofar Khan also felicitated the contingent.
The Vice Chancellor has promised the students for providing latest infrastructure and sports facility at campus.
The vice-chancellor appreciated the students and Assistant Director sports Dr Basharat Ali for this outstanding performance.
The team won the final match against the AIT Mumbai and created history in the field of sports of Kashmir University.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top