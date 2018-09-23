KU undergrad students likely to lose academic year

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Sep 22:
Due to the alleged negligence of University of Kashmir (KU), hundreds of undergraduate students of 2015 batch are likely going to witness a loss of one academic year as the KU authorities are yet to conduct the backlog examinations of 4th-semester students.
The 4th-semester undergrad students appeared for the regular examinations in the year November 2017 and the results were declared nearly after nine months on July 18, 2018. Since then KU has not conducted their backlog examinations.
Students held KU authorities responsible for their academic loss and accused the officials of having “lazy attitude” towards the students.
One of the undergrad students, Uzma Rehman said, “The KU is an institution run by state government and the authorities of KU can provide us with an opportunity by giving us provisional admission till they will conduct examinations and declare the results.”
She said that this is not the only issue KU has failed to deal with, adding “When the university failed to conduct examinations on time, the students of 5th and 6th-semester who have taken admission in the year 2015 were forced to appear for the examinations of both semesters simultaneously”
The delay in results and conducting examinations not on time has caused numerous problems for students who are either forced to take admissions outside Kashmir or to lose their one academic year.
Another student, Fatima Farooq (Name Changed) who appeared for the Post Graduate entrance test in KU said that she never failed in any subject but in the year 2017 her family was facing a serious problem and she couldn’t appear in the 4th-semester regular examinations.
“In 2017, my mother fell ill seriously and there wasn’t anybody at my home to take care of her and because of this I couldn’t appear in regular 4th semester examinations. I am about to complete my bachelors degree in science and till date, I never failed in any subject,” she said.
An official at KU said that the varsity earlier in the year 2018 started a trial model to evaluate the results of undergrad students in nine evaluation centres but this proposal failed.
Controller Examinations, KU, Mohammad Yousuf Bhat said, “We have notified the date sheet for backlog students of 4th-semester students and their examinations are starting from end September.”
He added that those backlog students are not eligible to take admissions in KU this year but can apply and get admissions anywhere in outside universities.
Bhat said, “The examinations and results were declared late because of 2016 unrest in which the students almost loss one semester.
