KU to declare withheld results of batch 2015-17 B. Ed students

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 25:
In a significant development, the University of Kashmir has decided to declare the withheld result of the B.Ed students of the batch (2015-17).
An urgent meeting of the committee constituted for the purpose was held today under the chairmanship of Dean Academic Affairs KU Prof Musadiq A Sahaf which was also attended by Dean College Development Council and Registrar KU Prof Neelofar Khan, Controller of Examinations Prof Farooq Mir and representatives of all Private B.Ed affiliated Colleges.
During the meeting the committee examined the issue pertaining to the B.Ed students of 3rd & 4th semester’s batch (2017-19) affiliated to Private B.Ed Colleges in detail and resolved that in the first instance the Controller of Examinations shall declare the withheld result of these students and subsequently the committee shall meet again after the hearing of the case on 30-10-2018.