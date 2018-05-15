KU to declare all pending results shortly

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The results of various examinations conducted by Kashmir University from November to February would be declared in the coming days. The university has conducted nearly a dozen examinations for various classes including the mercy chance for under graduate and postgraduate courses for which the results are pending from last many months.
The Controller for Examinations in the university Prof. Mohammad Yusuf Bhat told KNS that all the pending results would be declared by the end of the current month. He said that the compilation of the results is underway and the process would be completed in some days.
Pertinently many students had complained about the delay of the results. Students who had appeared in the mercy chance in Undergraduate courses said that they had appeared in the month of December however, the results were still pending.
The Controller however clarified that each exams stretched for a period of more than one month and it is never possible to prepare the results before the whole examination finishes. (KNS)