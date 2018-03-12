About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

KU suspends classwork, postpones all exams for Monday

Published at March 12, 2018 08:20 AM 0Comment(s)2886views


Yawar Hussain

Srinagar
Classwork will remain suspended in the University of Kashmir today along with the postponement of all scheduled exams.
 
"University shall remain suspended on March 12, 2018 (MONDAY). Moreover, all examinations scheduled for the day are postponed. Fresh dates for the deferred examinations will be notified separately, later," the university statement reads.
Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top