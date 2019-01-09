KU students, scholars allege being denied hostel facility during winter vacations

Sahil IqbalSrinagar
Scholars and students from different departments of University of Kashmir have alleged that hostel accommodation has been denied during winter vacation forcing them to rent rooms outside the varsity.
Asif Wani a law student said, “For past four years we used to study in the library till late and it has now become very difficult for us to rent a room outside and visit the varsity and library when it is late.”
“We come from far off areas just to avail library facilities and we also pay for full year’s accommodation but KU has shut hostel doors and we are compelled to put up outside the university,” he said.
Meanwhile, different departments have issued datasheets of exams which has vexed the students who are staying in hostels, as KU has decided to shut hostels during the period of winter vacations.
Earlier Students were asked to bring a confirmation letter from their respective departments to get accommodation in a hostel in case of exams, but students have alleged that hostel authorities have denied them accommodation even after showing them the confirmation letter.
Chief proctor Kashmir University Naseer Iqbal however denied the complaints and said “they are allowing students to stay in the hostel during their exams and a separate hostel is always open for scholars.”
“This is the only time we get to renovate hostels,” he said.