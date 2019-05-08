KU students remember Asstt Prof Rafi on first death anniversary

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The students of sociology and other post graduate departments at Kashmir University (KU) participated in a silent protest to commemorate the first death anniversary of Prof Muhammad Rafi Bhat.

Prof Rafi from Ganderbal was killed on May 7 last year in an encounter with the government forces along with other four other militants in Shopian last year.

The students were holding banners and placards and offered prayers for the slain professor. Emotions ran high in the university campus when the students of sociology department recalled contribution of late Professor towards the department and his interest in teaching the students.

“He was a great support to all his students in terms of teaching and other assignments. He is still alive among us,” said one of the students.

The silent protest last for around an hour and later the students continued their classes in their respective departments.

Prof Rafi was killed in Badingham village of Shopian just days after he joined militancy.



