KU students protest against Shopian Killings

Srinagar

Students of Kashmir University (KU) on Wednesday staged strong protest demonstrations against the civilian killings by the army in Shopian last week.

Reports said that scores of students of Zakura campus took out a protest march from the hostel up to Zakura crossing.

The students holding placards in their hands which read, “Stop Innocent Killings” and we want freedom.

The demonstrators dispersed later dispersed peacefully.

On Sunday, four youths and two militants were killed in army firing at Pahnoo village of Shopian. While army had said the youth were accompanying the militants and were killed in an encounter along with them and police had said it was investigating the matter. The chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had said the youth were “caught in the crossfire”. (GNS)

