KU students protest against NIA summon to Mirwaiz, ‘custodial killing’ of teacher

March 20, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Scores of students at University of Kashmir on Tuesday held a protest demonstration against the killing of a school teacher in Police custody and summoning of Hurriyat Conference (M) chairpman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Eyewitnesses told The Rising Kashmir that the protesting students gathered in the lawn outside the Allama Iqbal Library of the varsity to protest against the police and NIA.

They also said the protesters shouted slogans against the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the NIA and demanded action against the culprits involved in the killing of Pulwama school teacher.

Eyewitnesses further said that amid pro-freedom slogans, the protest started during the lunch break at 1 pm.

The protest march started from the varsity’s Allama Iqbal Library up to Sir Syed Gate. Later the protesting students dispersed peacefully.

Students of the varsity informed The Rising Kashmir on phone that the protesting students were carrying placards—condemning the NIA summon to Mirwaiz.

A youth Rizwan Asad of Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district died in police custody in Srinagar on Tuesday.