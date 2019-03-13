KU students protest against GoI's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami

March 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The students of Kashmir University Wednesday staged a protest demonstration against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir.

Scores of students, carrying banners and chanting slogans denouncing the ban on Jama’at, marched from the varsity’s History department upto Humanities block. Later,the protesting students dispersed peacefully.

Last month Government of India banned Jamaat, a larger politico-religious organisation, for five years for “unlawful association” of having the "potential to disrupt the unity and integrity of the country."

Before the ban, over 200 Jama'at members and activists were arrested across the State.