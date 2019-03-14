KU students protest against ban on Jamaat

March 14, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Scores of students in University of Kashmir Wednesday held a protest demonstration against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami.

The protesting students also alleged harassment of their mates by the varsity administration.

Students were demanding the release of the members of Jamaat arrested in past weeks from different places of the state.

Dozens of students gathered inside the premises of University and boycotted their classes to register their protest.



The protest march started from the varsity’s History department and after reaching near the Humanities Block the protesters dispersed peacefully. The protesters chanting pro-Islam slogans were also carrying ply cards reading “ban on Jama’at is a ban on Islam.”

Pertinently, last month Government of India banned Jamaat -e-Islami (JeI), a larger politico-religious organisation, for five years for “unlawful association” of having the “potential to disrupt the unity and integrity of the country.” Immediately before the ban, over 200 Jama'at members and activists of JeI were arrested across the State.

