KU students held funeral prayers in absentia

Published at December 23, 2018 12:24 AM 0Comment(s)216views

Sahil Iqbal

Srinagar, Dec 22:

Scores of students of Kashmir University on Saturday offered funeral prayers in absentia for the six militants killed in an early morning encounter at Aripal village of South Kashmir’s Tral sub-district.
Students shouting pro-independence slogans gathered in the campus and later dispersed off peacefully after offering the funeral prayers.
The students took out a protest march in the campus and raised pro Zakir Musa and pro-freedom slogans.
Meanwhile, University authorities suspended class-work in Government College for Women, M. A. Road and Islamia College of Science & Commerce (ICSC) due to the apprehensions of law and order problem.


