KU students from Tanghdar seek extension of entrance exam last date

March 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Scores of students from Tanghdar on Saturday urged Kashmir University authorities to extend the last date of entrance examination for PG courses in wake of closure of the Tanghdar - Kupwara road.

Students from Tanghdar today told GNS over phone that the varsity authorities have asked the students for PG courses to submit hard copies by April 3 and the last date of the online submission is April 5.

"Yesterday Sub Divisional Magistrate Tanghdar in a circular has ordered the closure of Tanghdar-Kupwara road till April 1 in order to carry out the snow clearance operation at Sadhna Top," an official said.

The officer said that the road has been closed for the traffic and public movement from March 30 to April 1 as the authorities are going to blast the snow at the sadhna top.

In view of the road closure the students expressed the concern and urged the KU authorities to extend the date for the PG entrance courses. (GNS)