KU students challenge vehicle ban in court

Varsity asked to consider students’ representation
Sahil IqbalSrinagar, Dec 26:
Kashmir University students have challenged the recent ban on vehicles inside Hazratbal campus and the court has directed the varsity authorities to consider the representation of students.
A petition has been filed by Jammu and Kashmir Students Movement (JKSM) to get 100 per cent vehicle ban on campus.
According to JKSM, KU itself violated the ban by issuing staff passes to their relatives studying in the university, despite a ban on vehicles inside the campus.
The ban order came in the month of August this year following the complaints received by various students about the heavy and unnecessary vehicular moment inside the campus.
KU authorities imposed a ban on the vehicular moment inside the campus as an eco-friendly and traffic decongestion measure.
However, students had asked the varsity authorities not to be “selective”. They accused them of allowing some blue-eyed students as well as faculty members to run their vehicles inside the varsity premises, thus restricting this ban to students only.
Talking to The Rising Kashmir, General security J&K Students Movement, Naveed Bakhtyar said despite many complaints to KU authorities to completely ban vehicular movement inside the campus or make it open for all, they continued to allowed vehicles of staff members inside the campus.
"The order which banned vehicles in KU has mentioned environment as a reason but we are not able to understand how vehicles of staff do not bring pollution to KU. The fact is that majority of the vehicles entering KU belong to the employees," he added.
The court on Wednesday has directed the university authorities to consider the representation on vehicle ban.
On this Professor Naseer Iqbal, Chief Proctor, Kashmir University said, “I have no information about the petition, though we have decided to allow student vehicles inside the campus in harsh weather conditions." “We have received some complaints regarding the issuance of staff passes to students but in reality there was no such case,” he added.