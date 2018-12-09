KU student bags gold medal in 4th International Thang Ta Championship at Imphal

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 08:
Adil Pervaiz Wani - a student of The Business School (MBA-FM) University of Kashmir brought laurels to the Varsity winning gold medal in 80 kg weight category in 4th International Thang Ta Championship 2018 held at Imphal Manipur (India) which was held between 22 November to 24 November 2018 defeating counterparts from Nepal, Bangladesh, Thailand and eventually Russia in the finals.
A felicitation ceremony was organised by Directorate of Physical Education and Sports University of Kashmir to honour Parvaiz for brining the laurels for University at international level.
Dr. Nisar Ahmad Khan, Coordinator Directorate of Physical Education and Sports KU voluntarily presented cash prize as a goodwill gesture to encourage Adil Parvaiz and praised his efforts and performance at international level.
He also assured all possible support to him and other athletes in future too.
Dr Khan appreciated the efforts of State Thang Ta Association for deputing him for the event and supporting talented students who excel at National and International level.