KU stops engagements on ‘Hire and Fire’ basis

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 29:
The authorities at University of Kashmir have decided to ban all engagements on “hire and fire” basis across all the campuses with immediate effect.
Moreover, the departmental heads, deans of the faculties, and officers of the administration had also been directed not to move any such proposal in this direction.
“Henceforth, all the engagements on ‘Hire and Fire’ basis stand banned across all the campuses inclusive of main campus,” reads an order No F(Ban H&F)GA/KU/18 dated August 28, 2018 issued on Tuesday by Assistant Registrar, General Administration, KU.
“Accordingly, it is impressed upon all the Deans, HoDs and officers not to moot any such proposal for the purpose. This order shall have immediate effect,” the order reads.