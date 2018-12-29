KU starts bicycle service for greener Hazratbal campus

Zenaira BakhshSrinagar, Dec 28:
University of Kashmir has started an eco-friendly initiative by introducing bicycles in its Hazratbal campus. The initiative according to KU authorities is aimed at maintaining the ecological balance and has been successfully till now.
A KU official Ghulam Nabi said the initiative was taken keeping in mind some major aspects like conserving and keeping the premises of university clean, green and eco-friendly.
“Students and visitors take the benefit from this initiative free of cost by simply using their library cards,” the official said.
He said not only students but visitors and university staff is also seen using the bicycle service which has reduced the vehicular movement inside the campus and thus reducing the pollution as well as helping to keep the campus cleaner than before.
“I have been using the bicycle service since the day it was started. It helps us to cover the vast campus easily and saves a lot of time. It makes the day less hectic,” said Imran, a student of Law department.
The initiative which was supposed to be a positive sign for environment has proven helpful towards the health of students who use the service on regular basis.
“It is a good initiative in all possible aspects and has helped the students a lot. I am a bit overweight and cycling has been helping me to stay fit as it is an easy exercise,” said another student, Shahida.