KU sits on declaration of undergraduate results

Worried students fear loss of academic year; Controller Examination assures action
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Oct 11:
University of Kashmir authorities are unmoved on delay in declaration of results despite protests by the Under Graduate (UG) students of 2015 batch.
The 4th-semester students said their examination of UG 2nd semester was conducted in June 2017 and KU examination wing is yet to declare the results.
The students of the same batch said the examination wing of varsity had already taken almost two months to conduct the examination of their 3rd semesters which were held in April-May.
One of the 4th Semester (Regular) students of Government Degree College Sopore, Shahid Ahmad said, “The students of 2016 batch are facing a lot of problems due to the negligence of KU authorities as we are about to complete our 3 years in our respective colleges but unfortunately we have only completed three semesters in three years.”
He said their 3rd semester exams were held during May-June 2018 and still, our 4th semester examinations are pending. “The results of 2nd semester examination, which was held in August 2017, has not been declared till date. As of now at least our 5th semester should have been completed but due to the negligence of KU authorities our 4th semester has not been completed yet.”
The examination of UG 3rd semester 2016 batch concluded after 55 days which was started on April 17 and ended on June 10, 2018.
Another student said, “The KU authorities are not showing any concern for the students but instead it appears like they are playing with our future.”
The 2015 UG students accused the varsity of costing them a complete academic year due to the failure of the administration to declare results of undergraduate programs.
Pertinently, the UG students of the 2015 batch also alleged that they will witness a loss of one academic year because of the negligence of KU authorities who have not conducted their examination on time.
They said if they lose any academic year, KU will be responsible for it.
“The results of our 4th-semester regular examinations were declared after nine months as we have appeared for the examination in November 2017 and the results of this semester were declared in mid-July 2018,” the students said.
Seher Farooq, (name changed) a 2015 batch student said, “I don’t know why the examination wing did not conduct our backlog examinations on time. If there is any academic loss to the students of 2015 batch, KU will be responsible for it because they could have saved our one important academic year by conducting exams on time.”
Controller Examination, Kashmir University, Prof Farooq Ahmad said, “The evaluation centres established by the varsity are not evaluating the results of undergraduate students on time. I met the Commissioner Secretary Higher Education whom I urged for the acceleration of the evaluation.”
Since I have assumed the charge I am trying to overcome this issue, he added.