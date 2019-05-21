About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

KU scores A+ in NAAC reaccreditation

 After getting 53rd rank in NIRF 2019 and 51st in QS India University Rankings 2019, the University of Kashmir (KU) scored A grade in the recent reaccreditation cycle by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).
According to the result issued by NAAC, KU is scoring an impressive 3.31 Institutional Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) on a scale of 4 ahead of several other leading universities in India.
The university has scored 3.89 in Infrastructure and Learning Resources, 3.67 in Curricular Aspects, 3.18 in Teaching Learning and Evaluation, 3.05 in Research, Innovations and Extension, 3.61 in Institutional Values and Best Practices, 3.1 in Governance, Leadership and Management and 2.94 in Student Support and Progression.
The long awaited accreditation was awarded to the university on Monday by the peer NAAC team which visited the varsity from May 2 to May 4, 2019.
KU has earlier been accredited during its previous two cycles first in 2002 and then again in 2011 and on both these occasions, the varsity was awarded grade ‘A’ by NAAC.
The peer NAAC team comprising six members during its visit to the varsity earlier this month applauded KU for its research standards and stated that the varsity had made a quantum jump in its Infrastructure and Learning Resources.
Being the chairperson of the Monitoring and Steering Committee, KU Vice Chancellor Talat Ahmad personally monitored the preparedness of the varsity for the peer NAAC team’s visit.
Congratulating the staff, students, scholars and alumni on the occasion, Talat said, “I congratulate both the teaching and non-teaching faculty, students, scholars and alumni for this tremendous feat. It was a team effort and we succeeded in our efforts. However, at the same time, we must understand that we don’t have to be complacent and work harder to achieve much higher grade next time so that our university gets international recognition.”
Registrar KU Nisar Ahmad Mir said, “I congratulate all the stakeholders of the university. This grade will ensure better job placements for our students and will fetch more fellowships to our scholars. Moreover, it will help us upgrade our infrastructure while we will succeed in securing better funds from different funding agencies governed by the UGC and other bodies.”
Notably, NAAC-accredited institutions become eligible for different funds from the Government of India.
NAAC evaluates higher educational institutions in terms of their performance related to the educational process and outcomes, curriculum coverage, teaching-learning process, faculty, research, infrastructure, learning resources, organisation, governance, financial well being and student services.

 

