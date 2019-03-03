KU scores 51st rank in QS India University Rankings -2019

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 02:
The University of Kashmir has secured 51st rank among the universities and higher education institutions assessed in the QS India University Rankings 2019.
According to the latest report of 2019 released by the QS, University of Kashmir is ranked at 51st position in the list which has been topped by IIT –Bombay.
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru stands second. The IITs in Madras, Delhi, Kharagpur, and Kanpur have bagged third, fourth, fifth and sixth position, respectively.
The KU spokesperson said considering the lists of higher education institutions are usually dominated by the Indian Institutes of Technology in the country, the rankings have come as a delight to the University`s administration, staff, scholars, and students.
The University, as per the spokesperson, has scored 90.9 marks out of 100 in the staff with PhD- the indicator designed to identify the extent to which institutions are cultivating a highly-qualified faculty body. Based on the proportion of academic staff members with PhD, this indicator aims to assess how successful universities have been in recruiting highly qualified faculty members.
In faculty /student ratio the University has scored 54.7 –this parameter reflects the number of students enrolled per full-time academic faculty member employed. The aim is to give an indication of commitment to teaching and student support.
Calculated using data from Scopus in Papers /faculty parameter the University has scored 26.7 while as in Citations/ paper parameter the University has scored 38.8. Both these parameters have shown an upward trend given the fact that the H- index of KU was less than 10 in its last NAAC accreditation cycle which has now registered a quantum jump of 47 at present.
While terming it as “a positive development” at a time when the university is gearing up for NAAC visit for reaccreditation Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad said, “This is a very positive development given the fact that institutions/universities in and around this region which otherwise have been assessed and graded well by NAAC are far behind than us in the QS ranking.”
Prof Talat congratulated both the teaching and non-teaching staff of the University and also the students and scholars for this achievement.
“Since we aspire to get recognized as an institution of excellence both at National and International level, therefore, we do not have to be complacent and work harder to score higher rankings next time as well as a better grade in the upcoming NAAC reaccreditation,” he said.
The ranking by the QS (Quacquarelli Symonds), a UK based company specialising in education, include public universities, private universities and higher education institutions or deemed universities.
It is pertinent to mention here that last year the University scored 47thposition among universities assessed in the National Institutional Ranking Framework-2018 (NIRF) while as also in 2018 the University bagged an overall ranking of 71 from amongst 4000 institutions (including universities, IITs etc.) assessed by the MHRD under NIRF.