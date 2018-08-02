KU restricts entry of private vehicles beyond entrance gates

Students resent move, say environment is everyone’s concern
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, August 01:
Authorities at Kashmir University (KU) have shown keen interest to keep the environment inside the campus clean as no private vehicle was allowed to enter the varsity from today.
On Wednesday no private vehicle of students was allowed to enter the campus as the four and two wheelers were parked inside the parking slots at all entry points of the varsity.
Chief Proctor Kashmir University, Professor Naseer Iqbal told Rising Kashmir, “Around 20 days ago we had decided to make our camp fully green. Since all of us know that there are hundreds of students inside the campus who have their own vehicles so to restrain them we have made decent parking slots where students will park their vehicles.”
Iqbal stated that they had a meeting with Vice Chancellor in which they decided to park all the student vehicles inside the campus at the entrances so that visitors can walk freely on the roads.
“On previous occasions, several accidents had taken place so we requested the students and we are happy that all the students cooperated with the initiative,” he said.
“If we have the luxury of a good parking system then students should take full advantage of it,” Iqbal added.
Meanwhile, students have resented the move as they believe the initiative should be for the staff members as well.
Auqib Salam, a student at MERC said if the authorities have to make the campus green and clean the responsibility is on administration. They should keep a vehicle inside the campus for the students even if they (students) have to pay for it.
