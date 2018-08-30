KU reschedules PG entrance exams

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at August 30, 2018


Srinagar, August 29:

 The University of Kashmir has rescheduled the entrance exams of its post graduate courses in view of the shutdown called by the Joint Resistance Leadership against any move to tamper with Article 35-A.
“It is notified for the information of all the candidates that Kashmir University PG Entrance Test in Islamic Studies, Biochemistry, Commerce and Chemistry has been rescheduled and will be held on September 5, 2018 and in Library and Information Sciences and Mathematics will now be held on September 6, 2018. The time and venue for all the subjects will remain same,” a KU statement said.
It said, besides, the candidates who are going to appear in the entrance test for M.P.Ed scheduled to be held on September 2, 2018 at 3 pm have been directed to download their admit cards afresh.

 

 

