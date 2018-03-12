About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

KU postpones interview for Botany, Zology contractual lecturers 

Published at March 12, 2018 09:21 AM 0Comment(s)1098views


Yawar Hussain

Srinagar
University of Kashmir (KU) has postponed the interview for contractual lecturers (Kargil Campus) in the subjects of Integrated Botany, Zoology scheduled for today (March 12).
"Fresh dates will be announced later,"  Dean, School of Biological Sciences, KU said in a press statement.
Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top