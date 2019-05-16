About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 16, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

KU postpones entrance test scheduled on Friday

University of Kashmir (KU) Thursday decided to postpone the entrance test scheduled for Friday.

In a statement, KU notified a new date for the entrance test.

“All candidates appearing in the Entrance Tests of the Programmes scheduled to be held on 17-05-2019 have been postponed and will now be held on May 23, 2019. The time and venue shall remain unchanged,” KU officials said.

