KU postpones entrance test scheduled on Friday

University of Kashmir (KU) Thursday decided to postpone the entrance test scheduled for Friday.
In a statement, KU notified a new date for the entrance test.
“All candidates appearing in the Entrance Tests of the Programmes scheduled to be held on 17-05-2019 have been postponed and will now be held on May 23, 2019. The time and venue shall remain unchanged,” KU officials said.
