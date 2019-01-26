About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

KU postpones BALLB semester exams

Published at January 26, 2019 12:45 AM 0Comment(s)354views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Jan 25:

 The Kashmir University today postponed the semester examination of BALLB 7th and BALLB 9th semester which was scheduled from 2nd February, 2019. The new date sheet will be notified separately, said the Head & Dean School of Law, in a circular issued here.
Earlier in the day, KNS reported that the students demanded postponement in the scheduled examination due to heavy snowfall that led to closure of roads mainly Srinagar-Jammu highway.
The University was forced to change the exam schedule after the students showed reluctance earlier about the same.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top