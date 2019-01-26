KU postpones BALLB semester exams

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 25:
The Kashmir University today postponed the semester examination of BALLB 7th and BALLB 9th semester which was scheduled from 2nd February, 2019. The new date sheet will be notified separately, said the Head & Dean School of Law, in a circular issued here.
Earlier in the day, KNS reported that the students demanded postponement in the scheduled examination due to heavy snowfall that led to closure of roads mainly Srinagar-Jammu highway.
The University was forced to change the exam schedule after the students showed reluctance earlier about the same.