Published at May 18, 2018 04:44 PM 0Comment(s)1101views


KU postpones all exams scheduled tomorrow

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

In view of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kashmir, the University of Kashmir has postponed all the examination scheduled to be held on May 19, 2018.

KU authorities said that fresh dates for the deferred examinations shall be notified separately later.

They said the examination of 3rd semester CBCS (Batch 2016), which was scheduled to be held on May 19, 2018 (Saturday), is rescheduled and shall be held on 27th May 2018 (Sunday) at 11 am. Its venue shall remain unchanged.

 

