KU organises awareness programme on industrial policy

March 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Department of Management Studies, University of Kashmir in collaboration with District Industries Centre, Srinagar Sunday organized a one day awareness programme on industrial policy, schemes and initiatives in the Convocation Complex of the University.

A spokesperson of the University said that the program was inaugurated by Dr. Nissar Ahmad Mir, Registrar University of Kashmir. Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudry, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad Darzi, Head Department of Management Studies, KU, Mr. Mehmood Ahmad Shah Director Industries and Commerce, Kashmir and Syed Sajad Qadri GM, DIC Srinagar were also present during the inaugural. According to the spokesperson, the programme was attended by leading industrialists of the valley and students.

The spokesperson further said that the program was aimed at creating awareness among the students about various incentives and schemes being offered by the government for promotion of industries and entrepreneurship in the valley.

According to the spokesperson Dr. Nissar Ahmad Mir, Registrar University of Kashmir, in his address welcomed the initiative of strengthening industry-academia interface and highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship in the development of societies. He further added that university was open to collaborating with the industry for the benefit of students in particular and society in general.

During his address Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudry, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, highlighted the need for enhancing employability among the students and motivating them to take entrepreneurship as career option. He further added that the students have a huge responsibility of transforming this state and desired ideas and suggestions for ensuring good governance and making Srinagar a Smart City.

Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad Darzi, Head Department of Management Studies, the University of Kashmir in his address highlighted the role of management studies in the promotion of industry and entrepreneurship. He further added that the Department is proactive in grooming future business leaders as per the demands and requirements of the industry. Prof. Mushtaq also added that the Department has entered into the collaboration with leading national and multinational corporations. While highlighting the aims and objectives of collaborating with the DIC Srinagar, Prof. Mushtaq expected this as help in grooming budding entrepreneurs. He further announced that the Department will enter into an MOU with DIC Srinagar.

Mehmood Ahmad Shah Director Industries and Commerce, Kashmir assured that the industries department will work closely with university and other educational institutions for motivating youth to avail the benefits being offered by the department and set up their own industrial units.

Syed Sajad Qadri GM, DIC Srinagar thanked all the dignitaries for gracing the occasion and assured that DIC, Srinagar will work tirelessly for the promotion of industry in Srinagar.