KU National Moot Court competition begins

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 08:
The inaugural ceremony of the ‘Kashmir University National Moot Court Competition-2018’ was held at Gandhi Bhawan, the University of Kashmir on Monday.
The official spokesperson said Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Talat Ahmad was the chief guest on the occasion while as Justice Hasnain Masoodi, Chairman, Selection-cum-Oversight Committee, Juvenile Justice Act and former High Court Judge was guest of honour.
Prof Mohammad Hussain, Head and Dean School of Law welcomed the guests while Prof. Anand Paliwal, Dean College of Law, Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur, Rajasthan presented the keynote address.
In his keynote address, Prof Anand Paliwal highlighted the importance of moot courts. He said that the moot courts help in the development of argumentative skills of a law student which is a prerequisite for becoming a good lawyer.
Stressing the need to develop advocacy skills among the students, Prof Nilofar Khan, Registrar and Dean College Development Council, University of Kashmir impressed upon that the school of law should organize such programs at departmental level frequently and assured of all administrative assistance in this regard.
In his address, Justice Masoodi laid emphasis on the constitutional goals set out in the preamble of the Constitution which a student of law and lawyers should pursue while contesting a case in moot court or actual courts.
Prof Talat Ahmad impressed upon the students of law in general and the participants of the National Moot Court, in particular, to be well equipped with the advocacy skills in the present globalised world.
Prof Mohammad Ayub former Head & Dean, School of Law while delivering the vote of thanks especially thanked the Law Society, Convenor of the Competition Dr S A Bhat and Organising Secretary Hakim Yasir Abbas for organizing this event. The event was sponsored by the Jammu and Kashmir Bank.