KU mulling to hold 5th, 6th semester exams jointly

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Nov 29:
University of Kashmir (KU) is mulling to continue joint term-end examination for students of two undergrad semesters.
Sources in the varsity said that the authorities are likely to conduct the examination of 5th and 6th semesters simultaneously in the months of July-August 2019.
“To compensate the academic losses from past few years, KU is trying to fill the loopholes to secure the career of the students,” the sources said adding, “This decision was taken in favor of students to save their one academic year.”
He further said that if the examinations of both the semesters are being conducted separately, the undergrad students of 5th and 6th semester won’t be able to appear for the post-graduation entrance test which will be conducted probably in the months of August-September.
“The examination wing of KU has conducted a meeting with the principals of various colleges and they have taken them on board in the decision making to conduct the examination of both the semesters jointly,” he said.
Meanwhile, KU Examination controller, Farooq Ahmad Mir on Thursday advised the evaluators to assess the answer papers of students carefully at private places.
“The answer paper evaluation is the most sacred responsibility which a teacher is supposed to discharge with utmost care and caution,” Mir said.
He also advised the evaluators to evaluate the answers as per their (students) merit, adding “No answer should be left unevaluated.”
“The total of the marks obtained by the candidate must be doubly checked and marked without overwriting,” he added.
Mir also said, “The evaluation of the answer scripts should be done indoors away from public/student gaze and should not be done at the public places.”