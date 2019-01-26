KU law students protest at Hazratbal, seek exams in March

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Jan 25:
Students of Law Department of the University of Kashmir Friday staged a protest outside the Hazratbal main campus demanding deferment of their final exams.
They said despite winter vacations, the law students of University of Kashmir (KU) and other law colleges are being compelled to appear for the annual examination of 7th and 9th semester in harsh winter.
The BA LLB students who were seeking deferment of the examination said the department has announced the date sheet of their 7th and 9th-semester examinations and the first paper has been scheduled on February 02.
Official sources in varsity told Rising Kashmir that no department can conduct any examination during vacations without students’ will.
In this regard, the students staged a protest demonstration in the varsity and demanded postponement of the examination till March 2019.
The students assembled near Rumi Gate and blocked it. They also raised slogans against the department after it announced to hold exams in the first week of February.
One of the students Deeba Ashraf said, “In our batch, many students are from far-flung areas who won’t be able to reach the University on time to appear for examination because of poor road connectivity. They won’t even get enough time to prepare for the examination.”
Naveed Bukhtiyar, General Secretary J&K Students Movement in a statement said, “University authorities are well aware of our genuine demands but still they are acting as mute spectators.”
KU Dean Academic Affairs (DAA), Musadiq A Sahaf said, “We want students to complete their degree as soon as possible but they repeatedly demand postponement of their examination.”
He said as of now the authorities have deferred the examination of 7th and 9th semester of BA LLB and will inform the students accordingly once the new date sheet is announced.